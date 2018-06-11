Almost done with the drawing.

DSC_0014

I took a picture of the drawing before I started coloring today. The drawing is close to being finished. I stayed up quite late last night.

Whenever I get the chance I stay up as late as I can. It’s during the night when I get the most creative energy.

The colors in this drawing are very challenging at the moment. I’m attempting my best to separate the shades and tones. I could just half attempt, but then it’s not as much fun.

Not sure if I’ll finish this tonight. I keep adding and fixing little things here and there. Really want the colors to pop so focusing a lot on the little details.

This drawing is taking longer than I thought. Just because it’s smaller doesn’t mean I’ll finish in a shorter time.

The experience is unknown and what is felt can’t be experienced until you attempt yourself. Don’t plan and rush things out. Just go at your own pace and you won’t make as many mistakes as you intended. It’s only when you rush that you’ll stumble and fall.

Now I begin coloring again. You have to forget time when you’re arting. The only thought is the art. One little shape at a time.

Quote #57

57There’s no incorrect or correct. We’re told what everything is so we just agree and continue following the traditions and cultures.

To never create or to find ourselves. Create this life and don’t decide to go down the predestined path.

Things are just the way they’re because that’s the way they’re.

The people discuss and agree with the thoughts.

This is a complex but simple way of explaining it.

If we want to “know” or “learn” anything. We end up asking someone else or looking up the answer.

Is the answer we’re given the actual answer?

Or.

Is it just the way it’s supposed to be?

That saying you always here. I don’t enjoy this saying, but it’s thrown around quite often.

“It’s what it’s.”

What is it?

It’s what?

Life consists of “rules.” Also, many things are already identified for us.

As if everything was already answered and everything is already here.

These words I write and think are the words I use because they’re “correct.”

That’s the way it’s supposed to be.

If all of these words I was saying acquired no context, then I wouldn’t be speaking with them.

There’s a purpose for everything possibly. Or maybe that’s what we’re told and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.

I’m neither incorrect or correct in anything I say.

Instead, a book or another person will tell me if I’m correct or incorrect.

I’m not sure if 1 human is incorrect or correct.

We don’t know the answers we have conclusions to back up our answers.

We all just follow the “laws/rules.”

Every subject possesses its own answers and rules.

In a way, this creates us into drones or robots doing the same things every day.

Answering all the same questions with the same answers.

Nothing “new.”

A life of the constant and no change.

With the imagination, anything is possible.

There’s no “incorrect” or “correct” in art or using the imagination.

Sure you might create or imagine a mistake, but it’s not necessarily “wrong.”

When creating art you’re never wrong or incorrect. There’s no one correct way to be creating.

All of what you do is correct and in the process, everything aligns the final creation into one.

All people and artists should have their own style.

I believe everything is art and all things are art.

Something that is an “illusion” within the mind brought into this “reality” of a life.

“Art”

It’s all from the individual’s perspective.

I’ll explain my side, hahaha.

I’m neither correct or incorrect. It’s whatever you want to think.

Everyone believes things differently than others.

No one posses a correct or incorrect life.

All of this is a part of the journey.

I never actually say what I’m thinking when speaking to most individuals.

I feel as if I will be too complex or what I wish to say will have too much information.

I over think things a lot. But not in a sickening way. Just with curiosity. The imagination is quite crazy.

I don’t believe some things that people tell me so I go out into this big word and adventure for myself.

We don’t all possess the same ideologies.

I keep my mouth shut most of the time.

Art is a form of expression. You may say what you wish, but realize there’s an intention behind everything, even if you don’t think about it.

Words add up to emotions. Similar to creating a calculation of numbers.

The numbers are words. The words are numbers. Everything is emotion and energy. The final outcome of each equation will be different. The outcome is emotion.

This might be a confusing concept to wrap your mind around. Try your best.

Instead, I’ll speak if talked to. I don’t like to cause a ruckus or negative emotions.

I avoid harming others and try to not offend anyone.

The intelligent speak and the wise listen.

Usually, I’ll be quiet and say nothing.

The ego is always correct. A war of the egos, hahahaha.

Keep me out of that. I’ll just let the fool continue screaming over their own voice in stupidity.

The voice of thyself echoing over and over.

Imagine seeing a reflection of your idiotic self. Would you be happy with this reflection or concerned?

If you don’t agree with my beliefs or ideologies that’s okay.

I don’t want to hurt or kill you.

All I wish for is everyone to have love within their hearts.

I’ll just fabricate what I wish to say.

So in a sense, I’m “fake” but not. Most just can’t handle the truth.

This means everyone else could possibly be acting fake as well.

This life is very ironic and confusing.

If you attempt to be who you really are the whole world talks.

Everyone has an opinion don’t have their reality of a thought destroy you.

If you say nothing and follow the others, all will continue following and say nothing.

Similar to a flock of sheep. Be the black sheep and be yourself. Don’t follow the others.

Your life is a lie.

Do individuals fabricate their words. I feel as many of us do.

Act in ego or act in love.

Love accepts. Ego challenges.

Ego is acceptable in certain situations.

My best way to explain this “correct” and “incorrect” thought is this.

Ego.

We’ll all think and believe differently.

We’ll all eat and drink differently.

We’ll all follow and appreciate different things.

We’re all different.

Did I happen to say the word different at all?

Different.

I could keep on going for a while, but I think you’ll understand now.

Let’s say tomorrow the whole world explodes.

Tonight was your last night to ever live.

No one was “correct” or “incorrect”

You’re only within the reality that you imagine.

So you’ll transcend wherever that’s.

Sure I’ll go to hell, she’ll go to heaven.

All the sinners will be put in darkness and have nowhere to go.

I could care less, take me where I go.

Who knows what will happen.

Beliefs shouldn’t separate us.

We’re all idiots as we’re all smart.

All “correct”, and “incorrect.”

I bet we all go to the same place.

I’m a sinner and so are you.

If life was perfect, nothing would be here.

Neither would you. Life is all about the challenges and rebuilding yourself.

Life is unpredictable. Anything is possible.

Death is just a thought. I don’t feel death.

I’ll worry about this life and manifest what I wish in this life and not the next life.

Life is nothing but a dream.

Dream it how you want it.

The destination after this.

Where that’s I have no idea and I don’t know if anyone does.

The imagination is quite crazy.

Isn’t it?

The way of life or however you decide to live is not the same for all of us.

One life is never ideal for all souls.

Now I leave you here to ponder and think.

Is this who I really am?

Or am I living within a false reality?

(Update) Haven’t posted in 13 days.

13

If you’re an active follower you might have noticed that I haven’t posted in almost 2 weeks. The last time I posted was May 27th.

I apologize for not posting when I normally post. Each person matters as much as the last. I appreciate every soul that puts energy towards my craft.

If you thought I went into a hibernation or possibly died, I’m back now hahahahaha.

I was in Arizona for a week on vacation. This is the reason I was missing for such a long time.

After a long mental break of arting, I’m happy and excited to create again.

Thank you, everyone, for being patient. I Apologize one last time for not informing everyone before I left on vacation. I was too focused on the drawing. I wish I had more time for creating.

If the energy is at a high, then I don’t interrupt myself to write up a blog post.

The drawing should be finished soon. I’m going to play around with the colors all tonight and tomorrow. Not rushing the process.

Having fun with the colors. (Drawing update)

DSC_0992I apologize for the lack of posts lately. I’ve noticed that when I begin drawing I don’t want to stop and make a post. I believe it will ruin the art. I’m too in the zone to do that.

Instead, I just took a few minutes to get a picture of the drawing at the moment that I thought was okay for an update.

The last update compared to this was just a fraction of what Is done now. That was a week ago. I’m going to keep doing what I think is best. The art is more important than the posts.

I’ll still post as much as I can. Just when I think it’s necessary. If I’m focused then the update might take a few more days than expected.

Don’t worry, I’m still working on the art if I don’t post. Posting just takes up a lot of time sometimes. I do enjoy talking to the people as well. Don’t get me wrong.

This color scheme is quite challenging at the moment. It’s a weird variety of colors. I’m taking my time and I know I’m working slower than normal, but the final product matters more than just rushing every moment.

Okay, now let’s continue and see where this drawing leads us….

 

Quote #56

#56My best way of explaining this is with a phone or a router. Something that needs continuous energy to be running at all times.

WiFi for example. We have Bluetooth. The connection within the air.

We’re all connected to something of a higher power.

I observe and feel this human body.

There’s a connection of some sort that runs each and every individual.

Food helps maintain the weight and structure of the body. Something else powers the energy of our soul.

What makes your heart beat?

Every moment your heart beats you don’t tell it to beat.

The beating is similar to the “connection.” As our hearts beat a connection is connected to every other thing around us.

A field of energy.

This might be hard to create within your mind.

We’re just walking telephones with a signal.

I question where the source is. Or maybe I’m quite delusional.

My imagination could be getting to me. Or possibly I’m onto something.

The connection of us all. That saying you always here.

“We’re all one.”

Were all connected to this certain energy.

This energy could conclude to a god or higher energy/power you can say.

The mystery that separates us humans from this earth.

The energy within.

Where does this energy come from.

I was talking to a friend the other day.

I said something along the lines of this.

“What makes your body stay alive?”

It was quiet for a few moments and I was answered with “food.”

I’m eating something at this very moment while writing this.

Yes eating food and absorbing all the nutrients is what makes us live.

All the things you consume become transferred into your DNA.

The value of thyself matters all in the end as well.

The pH level of your blood matters. The lower the pH the higher risk of disease.

Heavy metals destroy your body/soul and pH levels.

Certain foods contain certain pH levels.

Certain waters and drinks hold certain pH levels as well.

You want to have a high pH level in your body.

Be aware of what you put into your body.

The body is nothing but one huge chemical reaction.

Many cells. Each day you create or kill cells.

Depending on the cell count you’ll live or die.

What you decide to do either creates cells or kills cells.

Treat this temple with respect.

Be the best you that you can be.

I’m thinking on a deeper level than just “food.”

Sure this food sources and powers my body at this very moment. But what is that source or that power.

I’d say it’s the soul of each individual.

The soul, makes your heart beat and when death occurs, then your soul drifts apart from this world.

What is the source of the soul you may ask me.

Well, I don’t really know that. I’m not sure if anyone really knows.

I’ll try my best to explain this in a simpler form.

The highest energy is in nature.

Life is nature itself and we’re the life itself.

The thing in the middle is unknown.

The connection of all things aligning into one.

This is what makes us humans go so crazy.

All of this fussing and fighting.

That’s what I believe.

You have to just recognize your breath and everything will be okay.

Sex is the beginning and death is the end.

Pure darkness or to ask yourself is it time to be one with thyself.

Treat this life with respect.

Especially mother nature.

Nature is technically your mother.

Mother nature.

We’re mother natures creatures. I’m not sure if mother nature is happy or disappointed.

Take a look around and the answer will be answered with nothing but a glance and no words.

You’ll be able to feel the energy itself.

This life isn’t even my life. So there is no reason to take this life or to waste this life.

There’s a difference between suffering and pain.

Pain is a literal disease.

Suffering is a mental disease.

We’re all in pain and we’re all in suffering.

The one who is completely numb feels neither pain or suffering.

This life is quite the roller coaster of emotions.

But remember this.

If it wasn’t for all the bad things that have happened to you within this life you wouldn’t be here right “now.”

This human experience is the most beautiful thing you can ever imagine.

The only reason to receive is to give.

What is money worth if it doesn’t add up to any love.

It’s just really hard to keep a positive mindset 100% of the time.

It’s okay to feel sad and to cry.

It’s okay to feel what you want to feel.

It’s okay to be who you wish to be.

Just don’t hold back anything you will regret.

We live in a world full of woulda, coulda and shoulda people.

Wishes and dreams are thrown down the drain to never question or give an idea to.

Life is nothing as we see it. Only as something we can imagine or dream.

When death happens there will be no turning back.

Tomorrow isn’t promised and is only thought about.

Appreciate the now or you will never appreciate this life in true love.

All we possess is the now.

The rest is never really there, the imagination is messing with you.

The richest lives, usually are never shown to the world.

All of this is for you to answer and not me.

I believe we’re all spiritual children within. In the future, we will evolve with love.

The imagination is limitless and it can take you anywhere you wish to be.

Be as you wish and everything will be set free.

True happiness will start to enter your life and everything will happen.

“The way it’s supposed to be.”

Mindset is everything.

Goodluck with this daily battle.

Much love to all the beautiful people.

First colors addedd. (Check it out!)

DSC_0975Here’s the progress of the drawing at the moment. I was thinking before I started adding some more color I should take a picture now.

This is a small drawing compared to the rest I have done in the past.

Saying that this should be finished sooner than later. Just because the drawing is smaller doesn’t mean I should hurry and rush the drawing.

All time is the same. You only create the time within your mind. (Anxiety)

Experimenting with the colors on this drawing. Not sure what will happen, but all you can do is trust the process. If you don’t trust the process you don’t trust thyself. More like a false belief or reality.

Manifest the thoughts you have hidden within the corners of your mind. Transfer all the inner thoughts into this “real world.” Be the real you.

Finished Sketch. (Look for little details)

DSC_0935I had to sketch this out two times. In the past, I would have been anxious or angry you can say. That I would have to draw something two times. The reason why I had to draw this two times. Was that the first sketch was on thin paper. I had to transfer the sketch to a piece of paper with more thickness.

The size of the drawing doesn’t match any of the papers I have. All I have is huge paper. I had to cut a new piece of paper out and be careful to not damage anything.

I was taking my time and not rushing. Otherwise, I would mess something up. I could only imagine ripping and tearing the paper moments before the final cut of the paper. I need to invest in more paper. All different sizes. Buy thick paper and not thin paper.

The half I showed last time didn’t have as much detail. This half has a lot more detail. Look closely and try to imagine what this could be.

In the process of creating this, I stumbled in one section a few times, but other than that it was all good. The dexterity of the drawing is increasing. The more I challenge myself the easier it gets. I can continue to challenge myself and improve or just stay where I’m at. If I fail, then I fail. You have to fail to learn and improve. Or you’ll stay just where you’re.

Now I begin coloring.

I’m still deciding on the colors. Slowly applying colors here and there. Over time you figure out the flow of the drawing. The colors will eventually decide themselves.

All you have to do is have confidence in yourself and believe. Don’t doubt yourself or think negative thoughts.

 

90,000+ views. Thank you! :)

I’d like to say thank you for 90,000 views on the blog! 🙂

At the moment I have 91,819 views.

I wouldn’t have made it here without any of you. Literally hahaha, the only way I can get views is if people view my blog. There’s no other way. I always say it’s not always about the numbers or amount of fame you receive but the pure happiness and joy you get out of what you do.

We’re all the same person, in the end, nothing much, but mirrors of individuals looking at each other.

Throughout the process of creating this blog and everything with my art. I have had a lot of love created. However also a lot of stress as well.

Each day is a new day to learn something new. I’m learning new things every day. It’s quite amazing how that works, hahaha.

This blog brings a huge experience in my life that I thought I would never be doing. If someone told me these exact words a few years ago.

“Hey Brandon, you’re going to make a blog in the future.”

If this was told to me about 2-3 years. I doubt I would believe or understand what this individual was telling me.

At this moment I’m quite happy and appreciate all of the viewers of the blog. The key is to keep the happiness and to not let anything take you down. In life, you will be taken down in many different moments. It just matters if you stand back up. We all fall, but very few stand back up.

I appreciate everyone who has viewed or looked at my art/writings! Each view matters as much as the last.

Thank you for letting me reach this far. I appreciate every single individual out there. I can feel the love and energy from everyone.

It’s quite hard for me to express myself sometimes. I always try my best on here and the same with my comments. I always try my best to answer each and every comment. If I miss one or two of your comments I’m sorry, hahaha. Forgive me.

P.S. I’ll answer all the comments soon, sorry about that. Have been quite focused lately. I’m pretty sure only a few individuals will see this. Thank you and I appreciate everyone for waiting, hahaha.

I answer the comments on the little free time I get.

There’s a total of 14 countries with 1,000+ views. On the 80,000 view post, we had 11 countries. Thank you for 3 more countries. Many more will join the 1,000+ club very soon.

All the other countries that didn’t make it on this list. I thank you as well, I can’t forget anyone.

Screenshot (6)

One last message for everyone.

You can’t forget about yourself, without yourself you wouldn’t be here at all. Remeber to breath everyone, make time to breathe hahahaha. Have a great afternoon everyone. I appreciate each and every individual as much as the last! 🙂

Thank you!

Much love. ❤

Started a new sketch. (sneak peak) Half the sketch is shown.

DSC_0923

I always mean to post updates on the days I draw. I happened to get carried away with this drawing and almost finished it within the first day I started the sketch.

I wish I had a camera floating above the drawing that could take pictures every so often. Then I wouldn’t have to completely stop drawing to take a picture and instead I could continue to draw while the picture is being taken no interruptions. That would be cool, hahahaha.

This drawing is smaller than the rest of the average pieces I create.

Attempting something new and attempting to challenge myself more and more each drawing.

To leave the box I’m within and to open my horizons. Create something I’m unfamiliar with and to keep pushing myself out of my comfort zone. Sure I could create something similar every time. They say change is the only constant. I can’t keep doing what I’m doing over and over. If so I’ll never improve or expand my art skills.

Let’s see what this brings to the table.

Just sharing a part of the sketch, not everything I have completed right now. I have to eventually transfer this sketch onto a thicker and fuller piece of paper.

After the full sketch and when I transfer the whole Image. Then I’ll post the whole sketch itself.

This image is going to be quite different compared to what I have been creating in the past.

I apologize if the image confuses you, hahaha. Observe the sketch the best you can, this is only half of the sketch.

Quote #55

55Take a look at yourself.

Before you look around judging others.

Take a look at thyself.

Change what you seek within and don’t change others.

The changes you wish to apply to others in all reality concludes back to thyself.

Let’s say you think a person’s belief or the way they represent their person in this world is quite strange.

It takes the strangest one out of them all to notice the strange ones.

We all have our weird lives.

Just let everyone be, don’t cause any harm and don’t destroy the time.

Appreciate this life many only wish to have the life you experience.

At the end of all these comparisons.

Thyself is in need of change.

Think about this for a moment.

We’re nothing but reflections of each other.

Everyone is my brother and everyone is my sister.

I wish and hope no harm happens to anyone.

All I wish is the best for all souls and for all of us to succeed.

Don’t let envy, greed, ego, and possessions destroy your life.

Many tell me this is very unrealistic and I’m only a dreamer. Join me on the dream of love or don’t.

Many of my beliefs and ideas are unrealistic, but like I always say everything is perspective.

If you know what life is worth living you’ll find that place on this earth.

Even if that means not accepting the ideologies that are thrown at you.

Being a rebel or rule breaker doesn’t always conclude to negative actions or energies.

The truth has lies within itself.

The lies are hidden within the truth.

In the end, it all comes down to thyself, and nothing of the others.

Concentrate that energy on thyself and see how much you can accomplish.

Instead of walking around correcting others. Wasting that energy you could have used on yourself.

In the end, no one knows what they’re doing or saying.

We just think we do.

Like how I wrote all of this.

Some will think, what in the world is being written?

Others will be interested.

Many will just have no response and they won’t know what to say.

I never speak back, but just listen.

In the end, no one wins or loses an argument.

Both loose and both are stupid fools.

A manifestation of negative energy at it’s finest.

Ego at its finest.

Just chill out and take a look at thyself before you go around correcting others thinking you know what you’re doing.

We all have the freedom to do what we please.

Just don’t use negative energy in the process. It’s common sense, but many don’t have this applied within their consciousness.

I’m just here observing and watching everyone talk and I’m wondering this.

Why all the negativity.

The ego overrides the soul.

Be a happy soul and not a bitter ego.

This life isn’t that hard.

The people just get lost within the loop of this world.

Death is the only thing that changes people forever and it’s as if we’re all selfish human beings at the end of the day.

Imagine if you didn’t wake up tomorrow. Would you be proud of what you feel within and the reflection you see?

Few people walk around with a pure soul and the realist character you can meet and experience.

Be you and don’t become what others tell you to be.

This is a life of yours right?

Or are you willing to slave your life away and never live the life you dream of?

Stand up for your right.

Don’t give up.

Everything is a choice

Choose wisely, my friend.

Choose wisely……..

Love or hatred.

Uprising the thoughts into a happy perspective or turn everything into a negative perspective.

Love your soul and happiness will arise within.

There are 7.6 billion people and 7.6 billion words or universes.

Let me explain my best.

Each person posses their own universe and world.

Possessing everything that they’re and see.

All energies from everywhere absorbed in.

You’re the universe, but then again, you’re nothing of the universe.

Ego is your universe in a way.

You’re every emotion and energy you create from within.

So you’re your own universe, but also you’re nothing of the universe.

We’re specs of nothingness within this universe.

The universe compared to the average individual human being is a crazy difference.

It’s so crazy to explain this it’s only imaginable.

Dust atoms within dust atoms. Using a microscope.

All I have to say is the whole universe is out there and we’re all creating more problems than we need to.

Let’s just attempt to love each other.

The power of love could possibly change the world forever.

Changing the shift within this universe and earth.

A weird analogy to think of to expand the mind.

Energy will change this world.

The energy of love.

Love always wins.

Maybe I’m incorrect, I never said I was correct.

All I say is we should all attempt to live in the “Now” the best we can.

This may possibly never happen or maybe it will.

Personal choices shouldn’t really affect other people.

It’s quite sad and scary how some people are so programmed in their own thoughts that they aren’t willing to step outside of the box.

Instead, it’s only their way. Ignoring the other. Without doing research or attempting themselves. Continuing to live within the box they live in.

Accept what we all have to say as individuals and discuss after that.

Imagine being in the others shoes. Enter each other’s boxes. Your way is not the way for all.

Possibly you decide everything in this life or it all just happens for you.

Be the controller of your life and create your own destiny.

Or let others take control of your life. Creating every aspect of your future.

Don’t be comfortable in life, push yourself to do things you have never done.

At the end of the day, we all need to take it easy and relax about all the fussing and fighting.

Let’s all sit in a circle and talk things out.

Hug everything out and feel all the emotions we wish to share.

But the idea is to stay calm and to realize the breath you produce.

Thoughts to be shared and the people to stay calm.

We’re all nothing but people sharing ideas and thoughts and we turn it into killing and negative energy.

Man’s power has gotten way too far.

The energy is within the people.

The people create the future of this world.

All I imagine is a world free of hate and with an abundance of love. Things can still happen as they do. Just not all this fussing and drama.

It’s time to eliminate all of this corruption, creating all this destruction within our souls.

Goodluck everyone.

Remember to love thyself…………..

