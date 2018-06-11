There’s no incorrect or correct. We’re told what everything is so we just agree and continue following the traditions and cultures.
To never create or to find ourselves. Create this life and don’t decide to go down the predestined path.
Things are just the way they’re because that’s the way they’re.
The people discuss and agree with the thoughts.
This is a complex but simple way of explaining it.
If we want to “know” or “learn” anything. We end up asking someone else or looking up the answer.
Is the answer we’re given the actual answer?
Or.
Is it just the way it’s supposed to be?
That saying you always here. I don’t enjoy this saying, but it’s thrown around quite often.
“It’s what it’s.”
What is it?
It’s what?
Life consists of “rules.” Also, many things are already identified for us.
As if everything was already answered and everything is already here.
These words I write and think are the words I use because they’re “correct.”
That’s the way it’s supposed to be.
If all of these words I was saying acquired no context, then I wouldn’t be speaking with them.
There’s a purpose for everything possibly. Or maybe that’s what we’re told and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.
I’m neither incorrect or correct in anything I say.
Instead, a book or another person will tell me if I’m correct or incorrect.
I’m not sure if 1 human is incorrect or correct.
We don’t know the answers we have conclusions to back up our answers.
We all just follow the “laws/rules.”
Every subject possesses its own answers and rules.
In a way, this creates us into drones or robots doing the same things every day.
Answering all the same questions with the same answers.
Nothing “new.”
A life of the constant and no change.
With the imagination, anything is possible.
There’s no “incorrect” or “correct” in art or using the imagination.
Sure you might create or imagine a mistake, but it’s not necessarily “wrong.”
When creating art you’re never wrong or incorrect. There’s no one correct way to be creating.
All of what you do is correct and in the process, everything aligns the final creation into one.
All people and artists should have their own style.
I believe everything is art and all things are art.
Something that is an “illusion” within the mind brought into this “reality” of a life.
“Art”
It’s all from the individual’s perspective.
I’ll explain my side, hahaha.
I’m neither correct or incorrect. It’s whatever you want to think.
Everyone believes things differently than others.
No one posses a correct or incorrect life.
All of this is a part of the journey.
I never actually say what I’m thinking when speaking to most individuals.
I feel as if I will be too complex or what I wish to say will have too much information.
I over think things a lot. But not in a sickening way. Just with curiosity. The imagination is quite crazy.
I don’t believe some things that people tell me so I go out into this big word and adventure for myself.
We don’t all possess the same ideologies.
I keep my mouth shut most of the time.
Art is a form of expression. You may say what you wish, but realize there’s an intention behind everything, even if you don’t think about it.
Words add up to emotions. Similar to creating a calculation of numbers.
The numbers are words. The words are numbers. Everything is emotion and energy. The final outcome of each equation will be different. The outcome is emotion.
This might be a confusing concept to wrap your mind around. Try your best.
Instead, I’ll speak if talked to. I don’t like to cause a ruckus or negative emotions.
I avoid harming others and try to not offend anyone.
The intelligent speak and the wise listen.
Usually, I’ll be quiet and say nothing.
The ego is always correct. A war of the egos, hahahaha.
Keep me out of that. I’ll just let the fool continue screaming over their own voice in stupidity.
The voice of thyself echoing over and over.
Imagine seeing a reflection of your idiotic self. Would you be happy with this reflection or concerned?
If you don’t agree with my beliefs or ideologies that’s okay.
I don’t want to hurt or kill you.
All I wish for is everyone to have love within their hearts.
I’ll just fabricate what I wish to say.
So in a sense, I’m “fake” but not. Most just can’t handle the truth.
This means everyone else could possibly be acting fake as well.
This life is very ironic and confusing.
If you attempt to be who you really are the whole world talks.
Everyone has an opinion don’t have their reality of a thought destroy you.
If you say nothing and follow the others, all will continue following and say nothing.
Similar to a flock of sheep. Be the black sheep and be yourself. Don’t follow the others.
Your life is a lie.
Do individuals fabricate their words. I feel as many of us do.
Act in ego or act in love.
Love accepts. Ego challenges.
Ego is acceptable in certain situations.
My best way to explain this “correct” and “incorrect” thought is this.
Ego.
We’ll all think and believe differently.
We’ll all eat and drink differently.
We’ll all follow and appreciate different things.
We’re all different.
Did I happen to say the word different at all?
Different.
I could keep on going for a while, but I think you’ll understand now.
Let’s say tomorrow the whole world explodes.
Tonight was your last night to ever live.
No one was “correct” or “incorrect”
You’re only within the reality that you imagine.
So you’ll transcend wherever that’s.
Sure I’ll go to hell, she’ll go to heaven.
All the sinners will be put in darkness and have nowhere to go.
I could care less, take me where I go.
Who knows what will happen.
Beliefs shouldn’t separate us.
We’re all idiots as we’re all smart.
All “correct”, and “incorrect.”
I bet we all go to the same place.
I’m a sinner and so are you.
If life was perfect, nothing would be here.
Neither would you. Life is all about the challenges and rebuilding yourself.
Life is unpredictable. Anything is possible.
Death is just a thought. I don’t feel death.
I’ll worry about this life and manifest what I wish in this life and not the next life.
Life is nothing but a dream.
Dream it how you want it.
The destination after this.
Where that’s I have no idea and I don’t know if anyone does.
The imagination is quite crazy.
Isn’t it?
The way of life or however you decide to live is not the same for all of us.
One life is never ideal for all souls.
Now I leave you here to ponder and think.
Is this who I really am?
Or am I living within a false reality?